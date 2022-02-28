SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Scotia Branch Library got a complete makeover, officials say it has been long overdue. Monday morning, Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh handed the library a $25,000 dollar check in state funding for renovations. The library was built in the 1700s and needed a few updates.

The funds allowed the library to stay up to date with new technology. The library was able to purchase a new specialized learning computer for children, a Smart TV, and a brand-new extension to the historical building. The additional space gives adults and children an open space to utilize during programs. Karen Bradley, Director of the Scotia Branch library, says these projects have been in the works for years and it’s nice to finally see the finished product. “The community has been so excited watching this development coming by to see it,” said Karen.

“Every little bit helps, but $25,000 as an item to be able to support a local library is a lot of money and it’s clear that this library has made the best use of those funds to try to make sure that they got the very best to offer,” said Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh (R,C-Ballston). Officials hope these new renovations will bring more people into their local library.