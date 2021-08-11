Local leaders discuss lead pipe replacement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Congressman Paul Tonko and other local leaders discussed the plans to replace lead water pipes in New York State.

In the infrastructure plan passed by the U.S. Senate, there are $15 billion set aside to replace lead pipes around the country. Tonko said he was pleased the bill passed the Senate, and he’s ready to get the lead pipes replaced.

Experts said $45 billion is the actual amount needed to replace all 10 million lead service lines in the country.

Exposure to lead can cause severe developmental problems in young children.