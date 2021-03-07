Local lawmakers say distraction looming over budget hearings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With a budget deadline just three weeks away, both democrats and republicans say the ongoing state and federal investigations into the governor’s actions are quite distracting.

“Now that he says he refuses to resign, the only direction we can take now is impeachment,” says Senator Jim Tedisco.

“With all of this swirling around the governor, I just think that he should resign because we need to get this budget done,” says Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh.

Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh tells NEWS10 initially she wasn’t quick to call for the governor to resign, but says the fact that the top two democrats in the state legislature are now suggesting that Governor Andrew Cuomo step aside says a lot. she along with other lawmakers want to stay focused on the important budget negotiations.

Democratic Assemblyman John McDonald raises concerns if Governor Cuomo is capable to continue to govern. “We are at a really interesting time now that Washington is about ready to deliver funds to the state which is critical. We need to deliver to the residents of the State of New York and the question is going to be is — is that going to be with Governor Cuomo or not,” says Assemblyman McDonald.

The third-term democratic governor says he’s not going to let the sexual harassment allegations against him affect getting legislative work done. “I am not going to play politics with people who say well I think you should resign – that’s nice. I am going to do my job, wait from the facts from the attorney general…focus on what we have to do.”

This budget needs to repair what New York has financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers are debating whether to raise taxes and finding ways to raise revenue in the state.