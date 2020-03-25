Local laser spa donates masks and gloves to St. Peter’s Hospital

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local beauty lounge made a donation to St. Peter’s hospital in support of their work to treat coronavirus patients, despite the salon’s own financial struggles due to the outbreak.

Deify Laser + Beauty Lounge in East Greenbush donated 4000 gloves and 100 masks to the hospital. They’re encouraging other stylists, tattoo artists, and barbers to do the same.

“We saw a post that St. Peters, really all hospitals are low on their protective gear, and I know we have a stock of gloves and masks that we use for our laser treatments, and we’re not using them right now,” Melissa Cavanaugh, President of Deify told News10.

They’re one of many non-essential businesses that were ordered to close because of the public health crisis.

“I had to lay off all of my employees. So it really trickles down, you know? Everybody is affected,” Cavanaugh said, “no money is coming in.”

But rather than save those supplies in anticipation of potentially reopening, she thinks it’ll make things easier in the long run if she donates, for the hospitals and businesses like hers.

“Even though we’re going through this, we get to stay home,” Cavanaugh said, “and we’re safe at home as long as we follow all the precautions, that’s how I feel. We won’t open back up if we don’t take steps to protect the people out there protecting us.”

Deify is also selling spa quality skincare kits to be shipped directly to people’s homes. Cavanaugh plans on donating a portion of the proceeds to continue supporting local healthcare professionals.

Cavanaugh has also set up a page on the salon’s website where clients can digitally tip their stylists to continue supporting them through this tough time.