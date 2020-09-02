Local kids help bring runaway dog back home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lost dog returned home thanks to a group of kids in Albany. 11-month-old “Ezra” ran away from home but was found the next street over by five neighborhood kids. One of the boys used his cellphone to call Ezra’s owners, who were out with a search party looking for him.

The kids leashed up Ezra and brought him back home safe and sound.

The kids’ good deed getting the attention of our NEWS10’s resident animal-lover, Steve Caporizzo, who had a special message for the young rescuers.

“I want to give a shout out to the kids that made an awful lot of difference last night,” Caporizzo said. “You guys are heroes! You guys rock. Ezra is home and safe because of you.”

