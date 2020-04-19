Local high school students worry about summer jobs amid coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Spring is the time of year high school seniors receive college admissions letters, look for summer jobs and get ready for prom and graduation. However that has all changed due to COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo announced that all schools in New York would stay closed, until May 15. For Mohonasen High School seniors, Sophia Sacchetti and Emma Sinisgalli they are waiting to see if their prom will be rescheduled and if graduation has been delayed or moved online.

Sacchetti and Sinisgalli are both attending college this fall. Sacchetti was accepted to two universities for fashion design in Paris, France. Sinisgalli has committed to Stony Brook University for track and field and cross country. She will be studying biology.

Sophia and Emma are starting to feel the stress of not having a summer job due to the pandemic. They say a summer job would help them make some money before heading off to college.

For Sophia she is wondering if she will be able to attend school in France this fall.

“So it’s been a very stressful time for myself. I have been trying to figure out if I will even be able to get to France with all of this happening and if the travels bans will be lifted. ” said Sophia Sacchetti, Mohonasen High School, senior.

Another big concern on her mind is how she is going to be able to afford flights back and forth plus other college expenses.

Sacchetti is very active in her school. She is the student body president and is involved in the school musical. Due to her busy schedule, she applied to a job before the pandemic for the summer season. Sacchetti says she is hoping the position is still available.

“I’m just waiting to see if I still have my spot open. I don’t know how the financial situation will be when this is all over and if this company wants to take on somebody. ” said Sacchetti

Emma was furloughed from her job at Fancy Schmancy’s and is wondering when they will open the doors again.

“As of now, we don’t know when we are going to open. We also don’t know if we are going to have any proms. Our main big event is prom and if we don’t sell anything, we can’t make an income. College is only a few months away and I will need some spending money to put aside.” saids Emma Sinisgalli.

Both of these high school seniors have bright futures ahead of them. Sophia and Emma say they are hoping for the best in the next couple of months.

