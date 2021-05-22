ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 100 local girl scouts and their families helped Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mechanicville build parts for dozens of beds Saturday.

“I’m happy we’re building beds for people,” one scout said.

“I think people should have places to sleep, because no one deserves ever to sleep on the floor,” another added.

Their efforts will help build around two dozen beds for other local kids who need them.

“They want to give back to other kids. This is a great feeling, and they really love these types of events,” said Carla Bavaro, a troop leader.

The assistance from the local scouts is a great sight for Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mechanicville, an organization that loves to see kids helping other kids.

“It’s amazing. I think I was only going to get about 40 people, and then she said 100, 100 people altogether. It was amazing to see that. Our motto is ‘no kid sleeps on the floor in our town’, but it’s not just our town, it’s every town,” said James Welch, the chapter president of SHP Mechanicville.

Once the parts of the bed are complete, the headboards are branded and dipped in vinegar. expects the pieces to be a part of local builds next month.

“You just see the smiles on their faces. Before, we saw a smile on their face with a mask on, and you could see the smile because it was in their eyes, and now with the mask off hopefully, we can see their smiles altogether,” Welch said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace estimates around 3% of children nationwide don’t have a bed to sleep in. Locally, the Mechanicville chapter is nearing 500 deliveries across three years, highlighting that bed insecurity is an issue everywhere, including in the Capital Region.

“It is, it is, and we’ve only touched a little part of it. We have a 17-mile radius from the 12118 zip code, and we’re trying to reach out even further,” Welch explained.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mechanicville is gearing up for its biggest build of the year next month, Bunks Across America, an effort where SHP chapters across the country come together to build beds for families in need.