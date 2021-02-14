Local flower shop spreading love this Valentine’s Day

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On this Valentine’s Day what goes better with chocolates than flowers. Lisa’s Flowers in West Sand Lake has you covered with a beautiful bouquet for your special someone.

Lisa Russell is a female small business owner who just started her flower shop this year out of her home.

She offers flowers for all occasions. They have fresh flower arrangements for weddings, funerals, events and everyday special occasions.

Russell says thanks to the community she was overwhelmed with flower orders for Valentine’s Day. She has a variety of roses, carnations, and other bouquets for sale. She is also collaborating with Upstate Cookie Shack.

She has some tips for when you get your bouquet and how to keep them looking fresh.

“So, you have your vase and you want to fill it with lukewarm water. You then want to give them a fresh cut with clippers never with scissors. When you drop the flowers in, you should be pretty good to go. You will have no foliage in the water, and it will be a nice presentation all around. You can even add more as you go,” said Russell.

To place an order, you can email, call or text 518.859.0365. Valentine orders $80 and up receive free delivery within a 10 mile radius.