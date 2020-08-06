Local fitness center owners meeting to show reopening safety measures

FILE – In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region fitness center owners will host a press conference to demonstrate safety measures put into place in order to safely reopen indoors. 

Members from those fitness centers will also meet to talk about how gyms aid in their health and wellbeing.

Assemblymember Pat Fahy, John McDonald and Phil Steck will also be in attendance. The event is open to the public and will be held outside the Orange Theory Fitness in Latham at 1 p.m.

