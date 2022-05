Emma Renner and her team, 'Brains and Brawn,' are finalists in domino toppling show's inaugural season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – General Electric engineer Emma Renner and her domino building team, ‘Brains and Brawn,’ is one of three teams left standing after two months of stressful topples.

Emma, Chris Wright, and Ben Tardif continue to wow the judges with their creatively complex domino builds. Be sure to stay tuned to FOX 23 to see if ‘Brains and Brawn’ are ultimately crowned, Domino Masters!