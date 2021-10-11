Local elected officials talk investments in child care

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko joined local elected officials on Monday to promote the benefits of Pres. Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, including the potential positive impact it could have on children.

The plan invests a large sum of money into what Tonko called “human infrastructure,” including child care. He said the goal is to make child care affordable and available to all Americans, which means investing in the centers as well as the workers by increasing wages.

The Biden Administration’s investment in human infrastructure began with the American Rescue Plan, which established a child tax credit for certain American families that delivered a monthly stipend to those who qualify.