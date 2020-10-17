Local drive thru food pantry feeds thousands in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday 16 tons of food was donated to over a 1000 families in the Capital Region. Lines of cars gathered at Kipp Tech Valley Primary for a drive thru food pantry.

Volunteers loaded cars up with boxes full of fresh produce, meat and dairy.

Kipp Albany partnered with Dorcey Applyrs, Chief City Auditor, Albany NY, Feed Albany – COVID-19 Relief and the South End Children’s Cafe.

Organizers say during this hard time, it’s more important than ever to make sure everyone has food on the table.

“Whether you live in the south end of Albany or Pine Hills there’s a need across the city. We are thankful to be in a position today to help fulfill that need,” said Dr. Drocey Applyrs, Albany Chief City Auditor.

“This is the second of four food pantries that Kipp is having in the month of October. We are distributing close to a thousand boxes to the greater community in Albany,” said Kate Better, Kipp Albany Director of Development and External Affairs.

Better says there will be a food drive next Saturday on October 24th at the Kipp Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Halloween there will be a themed food drive at the Kipp Tech Valley Primary.

LATEST STORIES