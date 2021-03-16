Local doctor says she’s here to help book vaccine appointments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, it has been harder for underserved communities and people of color. Dr. Brenda Robinson has worked to educate and vaccinate as many as possible in the Capital Region.

“I do believe there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Brenda Robinson, CEO and Founder of the Black Nurses Coalition in Albany.

Dr. Brenda Robinson, along with other volunteers, has been working endless hours ever since the pandemic started to help serve the underserved community. When it came to the vaccine rollout, she said it has been no easy task.

“Especially when the vaccine first rolled out, there was all these different links and different databases. But for folks who look like me, underserved folks and poor folks, we were not able to get into these databases and appointment management systems. So many of us couldn’t make an appointment,” she said.

Dr. Robinson said she wanted to change that and share the research she’s done to make sure the vaccine is safe.

She and other volunteers have been going door-to-door in underserved neighborhoods to help people register for the vaccine. She said it starts by engaging with others and listening to concerns from the community.

“You have to be someone at their door that they trust. You can’t speak to folks as though they are beneath you or don’t understand you. I think if you do those things and they know that you’re bringing truth to their door and that you really care about them, they are going to listen to you” Dr. Robinson said.

She said the addition of the Washington Avenue Armory mass vaccination site in Albany has been a huge benefit to the area. However, Dr. Robinson said she still finds some hurdles.

“Access still remains an issue. Especially when you have so many different sights, you have some folks who don’t get calls back and then you have confusion of where to go and how do you get there,” she explained.

Dr. Robinson said she is looking forward to the day when everyone can qualify to get the vaccine. Until that becomes a reality, her plan is to continue driving people to get shots in their arms and hosting pop-up vaccination efforts.

“A lot of folks say they are never getting the vaccine, and then they say that they are getting it. I love to hear that,” she said.