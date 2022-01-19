Local contractor sentenced for defrauding homeowners while waiting to serve time for grand larceny

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Capital Region contractor Dwight Fiero got slapped with a maximum of 7 more years in prison for crimes he committed while he awaited sentencing for a grand larceny conviction.

Fiero was sentenced in March 2021 after avoiding prison time for over a year. He accepted a one-and-a-half to three-year prison term after admitting to adding an extra zero to a client’s check. His March 2020 sentencing date was delayed at first by the pandemic, and then by Fiero switching attorneys.

In the meantime, he continued to take on jobs from homeowners like Megan Mason of Berne, who had no knowledge of his crime or history at the time. Mason delivered a victim impact statement to the court Wednesday before sentencing.

Mason said she hired Fiero of War Cry Contracting in September of 2020 to enclose her front porch, which was never completed. She had to take out a five-year loan to pay Fiero, and said the emotional and financial stress of his actions will be felt “for years to come.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James and State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen announced the arrest, indictment, and arraignment of Fiero, on the new charges in June of 2021, of bilking homeowners, including Mason, out of over $50,000 and falsely claiming to be a combat veteran. A 10-count indictment unsealed in Albany County Court on Wednesday claimed that he stole deposits for home improvement projects from at least nine homeowners, all while waiting to be sentenced for adding an extra zero to a client’s check.

In October 2021, Fiero pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the third degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree.

Judge Andra Ackerman imposed a minimum of 2, maximum of 4 years on the defraud charge and a minimum of 3.5, maximum of 7 on grand larceny. Those will run concurrently.

The sentence from March 2021 will run consecutively with the sentence handed down Wednesday in Albany County Court.

Ackerman said Fiero’s long history of fraud, lack of accepting full responsibility, and violation of his plea agreement were contributing factors in sentencing.

Fiero briefly spoke in court, apologizing to Mason and all others he did not complete projects for.