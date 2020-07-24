Local company makes transparent masks

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As masks and face coverings have become an essential piece of life and clothing, many are still missing on that personal connection, especially the youth and those with special needs. One local company is looking to make a difference with transparent masks.

ExtendHer is unmasking your smile with a new transparent masks. The mask is designed with a transparent window that has a nose clip and adjustable side pieces. With that, you’re able to see lip movement, expression and smiles.

The company based in Malta went from making baby-wearing materials to masks once the pandemic hit.​

Co-founder, Maria Messier, said they wanted these masks to be accessible for everyone but really focus on hearing impaired, special needs and teachers, so they can still have that inter-personal connection.​

“You have to be able to connect with an individual often times people get nervous speaking to people but if you can look across and see a smile, see your facial gestures do you have a better connection immediately and it usually puts people at ease when you are stuck behind a mask you lose that and you have to go by your eyes your eyebrows and it’s challenging and having that facial connection is critical,” Messier said.

Messier said the masks have custom designs in hopes that kids are more adaptable to putting them one and so they won’t pull down their current cloth masks as much and defeat the purpose. ​​

Messier says it can reconnect those relationships and that a smile is contagious, eliminating a stressful situation.

LATEST STORIES