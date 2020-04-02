Local churches and synagogues prepare for remote Easter and Passover services

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mary DeTurris Poust from the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese says even though people can’t physically be in church for Holy Week, the feelings brought on by the pandemic echo church teachings about the time leading up to Easter: the Lenten season.

“Lent is a sorrowful season, it’s got that somber tone,” DeTurris Poust told News01, “we’re working toward the suffering of Jesus Christ on Good Friday.”

Rabbi Matthew Cutler from the Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady says there are similar parallels being drawn between the pandemic and this season in the Jewish faith.

“Part of the Passover remembrance is the ten plagues,” Rabbi Cutler said.

Another major part passover is the Seder supper. Rabbi Cutler’s congregation usually holds a dinner each year, but even with social distancing rules, they’re continuing the tradition. He says they’re working with Gershon’s deli to prepare meals for pickup in the temple parking lot that will include tastes of the Seder.

Both Rabbi Cutler and DeTurris Poust say that having virtual services live-streamed rather than in-person will make their communities more appreciative of being able to worship together once again.