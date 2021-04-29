Local chefs compete on Food Network Show

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Jeannette Liebers is owner and executive chef of Sweet Mimi’s in Saratoga. Tonight, you can see her compete against former Adelphi Hotel Chef, Chris Bonnivier on The Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay.

“The gist of beat Bobby Flay— he brings in 2 chef contestants and they have to compete against each other. He gives them a secret ingredient that the chefs have no idea what it could be, and they have about 30 seconds to come up with an idea and a recipe,” explained Liebers.

That recipe is then made and given to celebrity chefs who judge the dish. Whoever wins that competition goes on to compete against Bobby Flay himself. Tonight’s episode was filmed back in October of 2019, but because of COVID-19 it had a delayed air date.

“It was a great episode,” said Bonnivier. “It was a great time. We all had fun together and it was a pleasure to be apart of the competition.”

Bobby flay is no stranger to Saratoga.

“Bobby actually came here which is how it all began back in August of 2019. And as luck would have it, my daughter Mimi— sweet Mimi, got to wait on him and that kind of started the conversation,” stated Liebers.

Flay os known for stopping in at local restaurants while visiting the Saratoga Race Track.

“My breakfast sous-chef named Sandra Galvan came with this really cool avocado scotch egg and Bobby came in for bunch one morning and he was sitting right outside of our kitchen and I think that’s what sparked his interest in us being apart of the show,” said Bonnivier.

To find out what the chefs made and the winner of the competition, you can catch the episode at midnight on The Food Network.