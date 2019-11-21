Local CBD shop gets approval despite close proximity to school

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A CBD oil shop got the green light from the Town of Niskayuna planning board Monday.

Construction is expected to begin soon at the new shop called ‘Your CBD Store’ located in the Shop Right plaza in Niskayuna.

Some members of the planning board voiced concerns about the shop’s proximity to Niskayuna High School, which is less than 1,000 feet away.

The owner agreed to put up signs saying they ID and only serve people more than 21 years old.

The planning board approved the business by a 4-3 vote.