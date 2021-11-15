Local Catholic schools partnering to create regional pre-K to 12 school in Latham

St. Ambrose and Catholic Central High School are partnering to create a Pre-k through 12 program in Latham.

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany announced Monday it will form a new pre-k through 12th grade school in Latham by partnering two existing schools. Catholic Central High School in Lansingburgh will join St. Ambrose School on Old Loudon Rd.

“I wanted my kids to go to Catholic school, especially for elementary. Long term, I didn’t have a plan, necessarily,” Jamie Gannon, a parent of students at St. Ambrose told NEWS10.

Gannon, and parents like her, previously would have had to find a new school when their children finished 5th grade at St. Ambrose. Now, those students can stay right on the same Latham campus, which will now be home to Catholic Central High School students from its 6-12 grade program.

Post-partnership, the school will be called Catholic Central School.

“[St. Ambrose’s campus] has been underutilized for so long, so it is really exciting to know that more students will be able to take advantage of all the benefits this campus has to offer,” said St. Ambrose Principal Lily Spera.

“Easily accessible to the Northway, Route 7 and Route 9, there’s no place from which you can’t get to the sprawling campus,” said Superintendent of Schools Giovanni Virgiglio, noting that the new school will likely be a draw for families from many surrounding school districts, expanding the bus transportation radius. “It will also be more convenient for families to get to Catholic Central School, which is just minutes away from its current location in Troy.”

Catholic Central High School is approaching its 100th anniversary in 2023. It’s been on 7th Ave. in Lansingburgh since 1953. The building was previously a textile mill.

Now, students from CCHS will be able to take advantage of a new structure that has plans to become bigger and better.

“It has 19 acres surrounding it, which is something that we don’t have at our current location in Troy,” said Mark Ayotte, a Catholic High parent and member of the Futures Committee, which comprises representatives from each entity to help to oversee the school’s creation. “It just gives us the ability to grow and thrive here.”

“We have had input from students, and I think those we’ve spoken to are excited about the opportunity,” said Nate Maloney, Chairperson of the CCHS Board of Trustees.

“I love soccer, so I’m really excited to be playing on bigger and better fields,” said Samantha Ayotte, a Junior at CCHS.

Catholic Central High School didn’t have a church on campus, just a small chapel. Services took place in the gymnasium. That’s another big change that’ll come with this consolidation.

“We will have our confession, we will have our holy day masses, we’ll have our first Friday masses, right here on our campus for the first time in our history,” said CCHS Principal Christopher Signor.

The new Catholic Central School is set to open its doors in 2022, with initial plans calling for 2022-2023 to be a transitional year.