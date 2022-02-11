CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Helping a local boy with autism find his voice: His mother, his school, and a non-profit have made it their mission. A donated piece of technology will make communicating a reality for 4-year-old Hunter.

Hunter, who attends Helping Hands School in Clifton Park, has non-verbal autism. Speech pathologist Jennifer D’Addio taught Hunter how to use an iPad program where he can click on buttons with pictures to reflect his wants, needs, and feelings.

“’Yes’ and ‘no,’ I use a lot with him. ‘Help’ is a huge one, because a lot of times, our students can’t ask for help, and they get very frustrated,” D’Addio explained.

Hunter’s mother, Virginia Ackerknecht, wanted Hunter to be able to communicate this way with his siblings at home. She applied for a grant through non-profit Jake’s Help from Heaven, so he can have his own iPad to use outside of school. “It’s basically him getting his own voice,” Ackerknecht explained. “So, it means a lot.”

Jake’s Help from Heaven was started by Heather Straughter and her husband. Their son, Jake, passed away in 2010 after many medical challenges. They’ve since made it their mission to help other families trying to support people with complex needs and disabilities. Making deliveries, like Hunter’s iPad, is Straughter’s favorite part of what she does.

“Knowing that you’re making a difference, and knowing that you’re giving someone a voice when they haven’t had it, or access to a comfortable seat at the dinner table, or to see a specialist that they ordinarily wouldn’t be able to see, it’s incredible,” Straughter said.

“Helping Hands and Jake’s Help from Heaven have changed our lives,” Ackerknecht said, “and I am so grateful.”

Jake’s Help from Heaven accepts grant applications for anyone living within 100 miles of Saratoga Springs. You can find instructions to apply online.