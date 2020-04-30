Local biochemist explains which products kill coronavirus

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When you’re browsing the aisles for products to protect you and your family from the coronavirus, you’ll come across the following words on labels: antibacterial, antiseptic, antimicrobial, and disinfectant.

If you’re buying a cleaning product with the intention of using it to rid your countertops or hands of the coronavirus, take a good look at the label first. If a label says the product is only antibacterial, remember COVID-19 is a virus, not a bacteria.

Also, you may notice some hand sanitizer brands say they’re antimicrobial, while others are antiseptic. They pretty much do the same thing. Just look for 60 to 70 percent alcohol or ethanol in the ingredients.

Dr. Carla Theimer has PhD in Biochemistry and is a professor at Maria College. She explained that what separates an antiseptic from a disinfectant is you use one for your skin, and the other for your surfaces.

“Surfaces can handle a lot more than the human skin can,” Dr. Theimer told News10.

A lot of household disinfectants contain substances that do the same thing as antiseptic wipes or hand sanitizers, but the main difference is the concentration of the active ingredient.

“If you’re cleaning things and you use diluted bleach, [and] you get it on your skin, [if] you wash it off, you’ll be fine,” said Dr. Theimer. “But, you really shouldn’t be pouring concentrated bleach on yourself. It’s okay to do that to your toilet, but it’s not okay do to that to yourself.”

Dr. Theimer says if you’re using a strong chemical to disinfect like bleach or ammonia, do it in a well ventilated room, and use one at a time. Do not mix them together.