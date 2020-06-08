Clifton Commons rally in Clifton Park, Monday June 8

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Take a look at our livestreamed footage of a student-organized march on Route 146 from Clifton Commons Soccer Fields to the state police station.
Many officers from departments in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy live in Clifton Park, and local students—under the name “Clifton Park Against Brutality”—hope to reach officers where they live.
Following demonstrations throughout the Capital Region since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, Clifton Park Against Brutality organizers released a statement:
