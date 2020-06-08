Clifton Commons rally in Clifton Park, Monday June 8

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Take a look at our livestreamed footage of a student-organized march on Route 146 from Clifton Commons Soccer Fields to the state police station.

Many officers from departments in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy live in Clifton Park, and local students—under the name “Clifton Park Against Brutality”—hope to reach officers where they live.

Following demonstrations throughout the Capital Region since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, Clifton Park Against Brutality organizers released a statement:

“It’s a misconception that systematic racism affects only cities and areas with large populations of marginalized individuals; systematic racism has and will continue to reach past cities and into small towns, Clifton Park included. The Town of Clifton Park is no exception to the deep-seated racist roots that can be found across our country. The racism prevalent here has gone unaddressed and unnoticed for over a century. The police officers who terrorize areas in Troy, Albany, and Schenectady come home every night to their homes in Clifton Park. We find it crucial to bring this to the attention of Clifton Park’s over 30,000 residents because our community considers racism, white supremacy, and police brutality to be an issue that does not apply to them and thus becomes an issue not worth addressing. We consider that to be beyond unacceptable. Our schools fail to incorporate Black culture, literature, music, and poetry into our curriculums in a culturally relevant way that correctly educates students on the complex Black history found both in our area and nation at large. Our work is meant to show our community that change is inevitable and forthcoming, and that we stand with Black people across our world.

