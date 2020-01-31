Liquid nitrogen leak triggers hazmat situation near Albany Airport

Breaking News
LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several crews responded to a hazmat call at the PepsiCo. Plant this morning near the Albany International Airport. Crews got the call at around 8 a.m.

Colonie Deputy Fire Coordinator Michael Romano determined the situation was a liquid nitrogen leak. He says that no employees or first responders were hurt.

