Limited child care being offered for essential workers

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Healthy Kids Programs operates out of over 60 schools and 19 counties across New York State, offering before and after school care from Pre-k on up. With schools being shut down and students sent home, they no longer offer these programs. What they are starting to offer, in limited locations, is emergency full-day childcare.

Seymour Smith in Pine Plains will host limited essential workers daycare starting Wednesday.

These limited spot are for essential works like, police, firefighters, nurse or others like grocery store workers. The kids will be kept apart in large areas like the cafeteria or in the gym and will be checked at the start of every day to see if they are sick.

Places like the gym or cafeteria will be used to keep kids apart and safe.

The schools have WiFi and the kids are encouraged to bring a laptop, iPad or Chromebooks so that they can do homework and be entertained. Food and drink is not provide and they will need to bring their own.

Marian Goldin, Marketing Director for Healthy Kids Programs, wants to get the word out so that other school programs can start to offer the same service to other essential workers. Goldin says there are only a limited number of spots right now but that if more superintendents are open to the idea Healthy Kids Programs is willing to open up in more of the schools they are in across the state.

To learn more and see if they have a school in your area you can go to their website, https://www.healthykidsprograms.com/school-contact-form.

