ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A nationwide shortage of lifeguards is having an impact locally. The YMCA of the Greater Capital Region said they have a major shortage of available lifeguards to watch over their pools.

They said the pandemic led to a lack of certification classes being held. They’ll be holding lifeguard training courses over the next few weeks to bolster their numbers.

“As a lifeguard, you can learn to teach swim lessons and learn to supervise and manage a group of folks,” Shannon Romanowski, of Capital District YMCA, said. “So we are working with our people to grow and develop them into our future directors and managers, so it’s a great opportunity.”

The training classes will be held at their Glenville and Clifton Park locations June 20 through June 24.