Librarian recreates dress from historic image of Saratoga Springs

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Inspired by a historical photograph of Saratoga Springs history, a local librarian and artist rebuilt a Victorian dress for a project titled “Refashioning Saratoga.”

Caitlin Sheldon, a Saratoga Springs Public Library librarian and historical costumer, spent more than 150 hours recreating a photograph that caught her eye because of where it was taken: Congress Park.

Credit: Holly Greene

During a speaking engagement at the Clifton Park Halfmoon Public Library on Friday, she presented the completed dress to the public and explained the process behind creating it.

The project was completed with the help of Saratoga Arts and an Individual Artist Grant funded by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

For more photos of the completed dress and to learn the detailed steps of making the creation, follow Sheldon’s website.