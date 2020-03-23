Let’s see those pups on this National Puppy Day!

(NEWS10) — When times are tough, we can always count on our furry friends to give us a smile. Every year on March 23, National Puppy Day is observed. It’s a day to celebrate the pups who give us unconditional love and laughs.

National Puppy Day dates back to 2006 when Colleen Paige, Pet Lifestyle Expert, Animal Behaviorist and Author, founded the day. Paige is also the founder of National Dog Day and National Cat Day.

Locally, the Eerie County SPCA is celebrating this national day by announcing that all dogs were adopted on a post to their Facebook page.

Additionally, the Albany Police Department tweeted this collage of its hard working K-9 unit puppies!

On #NationalPuppyDay we’d like to recognize the dedicated and hard working puppies at the APD. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gkceu70I1X — Albany Police (@albanypolice) March 23, 2020

Our friends at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society also posted to their Facebook Page saying they have about 140 shelter pets they are celebrating this national day with.

So if you have a puppy, make sure to give them some extra love and cuddles today. If not, you may want to consider adopting or even fostering a pup to help a local animal shelters.