LeBron James won’t play if NBA bans fans over coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, concerns are increasing.

The number of cases in California grow every day, leading health and city officials to take drastic measures.

In an effort to stop or even limit the spread of COVID-19, several major events have been canceled or postponed as a precaution.

Many professional sports team executives have told the media that they would consider playing in empty arenas and fields.

But NBA star LeBron James didn’t like that idea.

James said he wouldn’t play if the league banned fans over fear of the coronavirus.

“That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, I play for the fans that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “If I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing.”

Los Angeles has reported a total of seven coronavirus cases in the county.

