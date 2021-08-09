Lawmakers and lawyers enter closed-door session to discuss Cuomo impeachment investigation

The Assembly Judiciary Committee met in front of reporters before going into a closed-door session with lawyers to discuss the ongoing impeachment probe into Governor Cuomo.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The committee of lawmakers tasked with investigating whether there are grounds to impeach Governor Cuomo are meeting with lawyers to discuss next steps.

With no indications the governor will resign in wake of the investigation, the potential for impeachment is looming. Cuomo’s legal team has until Friday to submit additional evidence in his defense to lawmakers in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Before breaking for a closed-door session Monday, Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine commended Attorney General Letitia James on her work investigating sexual harassment claims against Governor Cuomo, and her agreement to turn over relevant materials for the committee to consider.

“The findings,” Lavine said, “the content of the report, are deeply disturbing.”

Lavine said the panel of assembly members eventually will openly discuss the investigation’s evidence, but that for now, that information won’t be made public.

“That confidentiality is critical to protect the witnesses coming forward from retaliation of any sort,” Lavine said.

Along with allegations of sexual harassment, the committee’s months-long investigation includes claims that the Governor used state resources for his $5 million book deal, misled the public about COVID-19 in nursing homes, and whether the governor unlawfully used his office to provide his family members with special access to scarce coronavirus tests.

Lavine and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie will be holding a press briefing at the conclusion of the Judiciary Committee meeting Monday in the Assembly Parlor.