Law enforcement agencies get training on de-escalation restraining device

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple law enforcement agencies from across the state received training on a de-escalation restraining device, called a BolaWrap, Wednesday morning in Rensselaer County.

The device gives officers an opportunity to restrain an individual from a distance, and without causing injury.

“It propels an 8-foot Kevlar cord around whatever target you’re actually deploying it on, and it wraps up around them,” Kevin Johnson, a master instructor for Wrap Technologies, explained.

Over 400 agencies across 49 states are already using the BolaWrap. Instructors say it’s been an effective tool in saving lives.

“This may be another option for officers out on the street to use a tool that does not inflict pain,” said Johnson.

Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo sees the device as a tool that could be used by his officers in the future.

“If you have a subject whose highly agitated, and there was one situation they showed, where it was suicide by cop, if this can prevent you from actually having to shoot somebody, it’s well worth it. We don’t go out there looking to shoot people,” he said.

BolaWrap instructors say the device can be especially effective when deployed on someone wearing layered clothing. With Upstate New York’s climate, the sheriff sees this as another advantage.

“Sometimes with the taser, the taser won’t go through the clothing, so you’re not getting good contact. With this, layered clothing, it actually helps for the barbs to catch into that extra clothing, padding, and it helps restrain the person more with the clothing on,” Russo explained.

Instructors say the device was originally designed to help officers de-escalate mental health calls.