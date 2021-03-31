Law enforcement agencies get training on de-escalation restraining device

Top Stories

by: Harrison Grubb

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple law enforcement agencies from across the state received training on a de-escalation restraining device, called a BolaWrap, Wednesday morning in Rensselaer County.

The device gives officers an opportunity to restrain an individual from a distance, and without causing injury.

“It propels an 8-foot Kevlar cord around whatever target you’re actually deploying it on, and it wraps up around them,” Kevin Johnson, a master instructor for Wrap Technologies, explained.

Over 400 agencies across 49 states are already using the BolaWrap. Instructors say it’s been an effective tool in saving lives.

“This may be another option for officers out on the street to use a tool that does not inflict pain,” said Johnson.

Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo sees the device as a tool that could be used by his officers in the future.

“If you have a subject whose highly agitated, and there was one situation they showed, where it was suicide by cop, if this can prevent you from actually having to shoot somebody, it’s well worth it. We don’t go out there looking to shoot people,” he said.

BolaWrap instructors say the device can be especially effective when deployed on someone wearing layered clothing. With Upstate New York’s climate, the sheriff sees this as another advantage.

“Sometimes with the taser, the taser won’t go through the clothing, so you’re not getting good contact. With this, layered clothing, it actually helps for the barbs to catch into that extra clothing, padding, and it helps restrain the person more with the clothing on,” Russo explained.

Instructors say the device was originally designed to help officers de-escalate mental health calls.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire