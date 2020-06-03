Latham beauty salon excited to get going again, despite limited services allowed in Phase 2

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite not yet being allowed to offer all of her salon’s services yet, Alexandria Cook, owner of Alexandria’s Beauty Salon in Latham, is excited to finally get clients back in the chair after months of no haircuts.

“Never did I expect to shut down for three months. It’s crazy,” Cook told News10’s Giuliana Bruno.

The phone was ringing off the hook the whole time News10 was inside the salon with clients hoping to get in for a trim or a root touch-up. However, it might be a while before they can be reunited with their stylists.

“All of our clients who had an existing appointment for the past three months will be called first, so we can get them in. Then, we have a waiting list going for all clients who have not had an appointment. They will be called next,” Cook explained, “and hen we’re not taking any more appointments over the phone until we’ve gotten through both of our lists.”

Cook says the shutdown has put some financial stress on the salon. Some of that was relieved by customers generously buying gift cards while it was closed. Alexandria’s does a lot of wedding hair and makeup as well. Cook says even the few weddings they still have scheduled this year starting in September will likely be pushed back to 2021. Additionally, Cook says the salon can’t yet offer their nail, skin, and eyelash extension services.

But cutting hair again will be a good start for getting revenue going again. Cook laughed as she said that she’s expecting some “fixes” will have to be done on clients who tried at-home hair cuts and colors.

Cook showed News10 how the salon will function with the new required safety measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Clients will wait in their car in the parking lot until their stylist is ready for them, and will be called inside when a client before them is leaving. Only one customer will be allowed at the plexiglass-shielded front desk at a time, and they must apply hand sanitizer upon entering the salon.

The salon will limit the number of clients allowed to receive services at a time so that social distancing can be maintained. Many of the stylists have gotten re-trained in Barbicide, preparing for enhanced disinfecting protocols.

Cook says acquiring personal protective equipment for the salon has been a challenge, and she cited confusion about the rules for masks and face shields. When she put both on at once, the face shield fogged up within seconds and she had difficulty seeing. Regardless, she has plenty of shields and masks for her staff, as well as disposable masks for clients to wear when getting their hair colored, so they don’t stain their reusable fabric face coverings.