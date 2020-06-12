Lark Street set to reopen Sunday night

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

A overhead shot of the Black Lives Matter mural painted on Lark Street. (Courtesy:Matt Whalen Photography)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lark Street, the site of the Black Lives Matter mural in Albany, is set to reopen to vehicle traffic Sunday night.

The mural was painted earlier in the week by the non-profit, “In our Own Voices.” It has pride rainbows painted on either side to represent the LGBT people of color as well.

According to Albany Police, Lark Street between Lancaster Street and Hudson Avenue will reopen Sunday at 6:09 p.m.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the road will open at that time to honor George Floyd and all others who have died as a result of police brutality.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak