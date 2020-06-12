Lark Street set to reopen Sunday night

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lark Street, the site of the Black Lives Matter mural in Albany, is set to reopen to vehicle traffic Sunday night.

The mural was painted earlier in the week by the non-profit, “In our Own Voices.” It has pride rainbows painted on either side to represent the LGBT people of color as well.

According to Albany Police, Lark Street between Lancaster Street and Hudson Avenue will reopen Sunday at 6:09 p.m.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the road will open at that time to honor George Floyd and all others who have died as a result of police brutality.