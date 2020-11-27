Lark Street Holiday Market to spotlight small businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While Black Friday is a chance to score great deals at big box retailers, small businesses want you to consider them this weekend too, as the pandemic has greatly impacted their ability to stay afloat.

Lark Street is home to a huge variety of stores, from coffee shops, to yoga studios, and art galleries. Saturday, November 28, is the Holiday Market here on Lark, and county officials are encouraging you to browse their wares.

“You might spend a little bit more, but they’re the ones paying the taxes here in the county. They’re the ones paying for the facades to get done in front of their businesses,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

The first 20 shoppers to complete the #ShopSmall Scavenger Hunt, organized by the Lark Street Business Improvement district, will receive a $25 gift card to a Lark St. business courtesy of Global LP.

Admission is free. The Lark Street BID is asking patrons to respect the safety precautions being taken by the shops. It starts at 10 A.M. and ends at 7 P.M.

If you are uncomfortable shopping in person, you can support small businesses in Albany online.