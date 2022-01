COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Mayor of Ravena, Bill Misuraca, there was a large explosion and fire at the Coeymans marina shop. All fire companies are on scene.

#BREAKING crews on scene at the marina in Coeymans. I’m told by a worker here who repairs boats that the building on fire holds multiple boats filled w/ fuel. He heard an explosion & saw the building on fire. Said there was someone working inside now being treating for injuries. pic.twitter.com/zvViXjHtmd — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) January 20, 2022

Mayor Misuraca is asking people to avoid the area to ease the congestion and to find alternate routes if possible.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reported that one subject was injured and airlifted.

