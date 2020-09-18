Lansingburgh students take remote learning outside Capitol building in demonstration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lansingburgh High School students want the state to hear their plea for more school funding, as the 20 percent cut has sent their district fully remote.

A group of students took their online classes on the lawn outside the capitol Friday morning to show the state that they want to be together in the classroom. One student said she’s missing out on more than just being in the building this year.

“We’ve had so many teachers cut and programs cut. I’m a senior and I always take advanced classes,” said Mikayla Cummins, “but some of them are gone or I can’t even take them.”

Lansingburgh’s budget relies heavily on state aid, and this cut means a loss of $6.5 million to their annual operating budget.