LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lansingburgh man was sentenced in Rensselaer County Court Wednesday for fatally shooting his estranged wife in December 2019.

Mark Sousie, 59, was sentenced to 18 years to life for Murder in the Second Degree.

Officials said Sousie shot his estranged wife, Lisa Sousie, on December 16, 2019 in her Lansingburgh home. He then fled the scene and was found in an alleyway behind the home by Troy police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He pleaded guilty to the murder charge back in January.