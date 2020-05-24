Lake George opens for Memorial Day Weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Lake George isn’t letting New York’s phased reopening stop them from kicking off the summer tourist season.

As people turned out to get out of the house and take in the sunshine and gorgeous views of the lake on Saturday, they saw social distancing changes in places like Million Dollar Beach.

Memorial Day Weekend typically draws huge crowds in Lake George, but the coronavirus pandemic has made this year a little different.

“Everyone is spaced out nice. They are doing a great job. And as far as Memorial Day Weekend, the town itself is doing a great job at social distancing, hand sanitizing the stores. I think it’s pretty good.” Al Garcia

visiting from Suffolk County

Before they’re allowed to set foot on the beach, all beachgoers are asked whether they have had any coronavirus symptoms in the past two weeks, or if they have been exposed to anyone who has the virus. Once you’re on the beach, chairs and blankets must be at least 10-feet apart.

Local tourism and county officials say most people have been wearing masks and have been obeying social distancing guidelines.

Still not everyone agrees with this assessment. Back in Albany, News10’s tip line has received several calls from residents who say they’re concerned that “no one” is wearing masks or keeping a safe distance. One unconfirmed report said she saw restaurants operating as usual instead of offering limited curbside services.

Million Dollar beach will be open from 10 to 6 o’clock through Monday. Because the beach is operating at half of its regular capacity due to social distancing purposes, officials say only 500 people will be allowed on at a time.

In Lake George, most hiking trails and marinas are also open, and hotels are opening with strict cleaning practices in place. Also, customers can enjoy take out or delivery from their favorite restaurants in the area.

