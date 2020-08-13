Labor official: NY unemployment system prepared for surge

Top Stories

by: Marina Villeneuve,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s labor commissioner says the state is ready to rapidly ramp up its unemployment system again in case the pandemic surges and the economy must shutter down the road.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the lives of tens of thousands of New Yorkers, and efforts to reduce its spread by closing businesses in dense New York City and State forced millions out of work.

The state of 19 million had an unemployment rate of 15.7% in June, up from 3.9% a year earlier. New York has doled out $40 billion in unemployment benefits to 3.3 million New Yorkers in over five months.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga