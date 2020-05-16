La Salle Institute honors senior students

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The La Salle Institute faculty and staff gathered to celebrate the class of 2020 in a socially distanced Senior Recognition Event.

The special event was held in place of the previously scheduled formal Class of 2020 Graduation ceremony, which will now be held at a later date to be announced.The ceremony was held on the morning of Saturday, May 16, at 9:00 am on school grounds. La Salle Institute faculty and staff felt strongly that members of the Class of 2020 should be recognized on this day for their years of hard work and dedication.

Saturday’s Senior Recognition Event was held outside the school and consisted of a brief ceremony that included an opening prayer and blessing from Campus Minister Ted Deeb, recognition of students by Vice Principal for Academics Matthew Michaud and remarks by Principal Raczkowski.

Cadets and their families remained in their vehicles for the entirety of the ceremony and social distanced.

Members of La Salle faculty and staff were supposed to have their graduation ceremony today for the class of 2020. Due to the cancellation of the coronavirus, the faculty and staff wanted to do something special for their graduating class.

“Our graduation ceremony is a hallmark of the school year at La Salle Institute, and we look forward to the day we can safely gather for a formal event. This is an opportunity to pause for a moment and let our seniors know how important they are to our La Salle community. We have navigated many challenges in our 170-year history, and I am proud at how our staff, educators and Cadets have met and overcome this obstacle,” said La Salle Institute Principal Joseph Raczkowski.

The graduating class lined up in their cars with their friends and family. The faculty and staff said a prayer, read off the names of the graduates and gave final remarks.

Senior Nick Pino says it was the first time to be back on campus in months and see familar faces.

“It’s nice to see all the teachers again, and see that they are doing alright. I mean we see them on zoom and classes but it’s not the same so it’s nice to see all the teachers here” said Nick Pino.

Michelle Moloney, a teacher at La Salle says it was very important to show these young men they will always support them.

“Once your apart of La Salle, your always apart ofL La Salle. It was important to all of the teachers here, to send our seniors off into college with love support and confidence and that’s what we hope.” said Michelle Moloney, teacher at La Salle Insitiute.

Members of the class of 2020 says they are keeping their heads up high and they are ready to start on their new journey.

Faculty and staff of La Salle Institute says their goal is to have their graduation on Friday, July 24th.

LATEST STORIES