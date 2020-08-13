Kids hold 5th-annual lemonade stand in Watervliet for charity

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The forecast Thursday and Friday shows perfect lemonade weather. It tastes even sweeter when the proceeds go to local people in need, which is why a group of kids in Watervliet have made it their mission the past five summers to set up a snack stand and help others.

In the past, the friends have donated the money from the baked goods and cold drinks to Community Hospice, the Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, Ronald McDonald House, and Donate Life NY. This year, the kids chose the Albany Community Action Partnership. The yearly fundraiser is organized by local Mom Crysal Staccio, who said the current pandemic made the choice clear for 2020.

“They do community outreach in the surrounding areas, including Watervliet” Staccio explained, “and they have a food pantry in Cohoes that serves Watervliet, Green Island, and Cohoes specifically.”

In addition to a couple of dollars for a snack, there’s a box where you can drop food items and other essentials.

“They need, especially, a lot of toiletries,” Staccio said, “so we’re doing a drive for that as well.”

If you’d like to swing by the lemonade stand, the information is below:

