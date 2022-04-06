COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kathleen King will receive an honorary doctorate from SUNY Cobleskill in May. King is a 1979 graduate of SUNY Cobleskill and the founder of Tate’s Bake Shop in Southampton, New York, a brand known for their crispy chocolate chip cookies.

King will be awarded an honorary SUNY Doctorate of Humane Letters at the college’s 104th commencement on May 14. The honorary doctorate degree is the highest form of recognition offered by the State University of New York to persons of exceptional distinction.

“Kathleen exemplifies aspects of the SUNY Cobleskill mission by forging her own pathway for success, embracing and supporting her community, and promoting her own personal growth and the growth of others,” said Dr. Marion Terenzio, president of SUNY Cobleskill. “Every step of the way, she has overcome setbacks with fortitude, strength and a “can do” attitude. Her story is one of resilience and one that will undoubtedly resonate with the Class of 2022 who themselves have triumphed in the face of great trial in pursuit of their success.”

According to the school, King’s achievements serve as an example to the SUNY Cobleskill student population.

SUNY Cobleskill’s 104th Commencement on Saturday, May 14 in a ceremony slated to begin at 11 a.m., outdoors, adjacent to the Neal Robbins Field House.