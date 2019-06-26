Katelyn Ohashi joining Team Americas for the Aurora Games

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson sits down with Executive Producer of the Aurora Games Jerry Solomon to hear more about their recent addition to the athlete line-up and excitement surrounding the event.

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, the ten time all American from UCLA who made a name for herself after her floor exercise routine went viral, saying she is joining Team Americas for the Aurora Games.

“I’m excited to be participating in the Aurora Games!” Ohashi said. “To be a part of an event that was named after a Roman Goddess and celebrates women in sports is definitely something I wholeheartedly support. Team Americas is going to crush it!”

Also joining her is UCLA Coach Valorie Kondos Field who will oversee gymnastics at the event as well as choreograph a group number.

The all-women’s sports and entertainment festival is being held at the Times Union Center from August 20-25, 2019.