SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nelson Patino has been found guilty of all six charges, including murder, attempted murder and assault. The jury handed down the verdict following a day-long deliberation.

Patino was accused of stabbing and killing his wife and son and injuring his other son in Duanesburg two years ago.

“We knew this was a tough case going in,” Michael McDermott, Patino’s Defense Attorney, said. “We’re glad the jury spent time analyzing all of the evidence and all of the arguments and at the end of the day, the intersection between criminal justice and mental health has always been problematic. I’m convinced Nelson was suffering from mental disease or defect, there was absolutely no motivation for him to have committed this horrific. crime.”

The jury took about a day to deliberate, asking multiple questions about the definition of intent, which was key in this case. Throughout the trial, Michael McDermott, Patino’s defense attorney, relied on his claim that Patino suffered from COVID-19-induced psychosis and that he did not know the gravity of his actions.

“The defense of not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect is well known,” McDermott said. “It’s not used very often because the burden is so high. In this case, our psychiatric proof was that he was suffering from psychosis and quite frankly I still think it’s the only explanation for what happened.”

The prosecution disputed that claim with testimony that showed that COVID-induced psychosis is not proven and that Patino showed no signs of mental illness before or immediately after the crime.

Patino faces 25 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for December 19.