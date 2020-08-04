Judge rules disputed ballots must be counted in NY primary

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has sided with the challenger in a tight New York City Democratic congressional primary and ruled that at least 1,000 disputed ballots should be counted.

The ruling late Monday by Judge Analisa Torres comes six weeks after the June 23 primary for the seat long held by Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

It will likely not affect the outcome, since Maloney is leading her closest challenger, Suraj Patel, by some 3,700 votes. But it highlights problems with a race that President Donald Trump suggested Monday should be scrapped and done over again.

The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training, and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. Pres. Trump, meanwhile, has crusaded against mail-in ballots while promoting absentee ballots.

