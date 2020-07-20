Judge denies NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s motion for new trial

Keith Raniere

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion for a new trial from convicted self-improvement cult guru Keith Raniere. Judge Nicholas Garaufis of Brooklyn federal court ruled Friday that Raniere is not entitled to a new trial.

Raniere was convicted June 2019 of charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.

He demanded a new trial in March, arguing that two of his victims lied about their plans to sue him civilly. The judge ruled that Raniere did not prove that any of the testimony was actually false.

Take a look at the judge’s decision:

Keith-Raniere-motion-for-new-trial-and-evidentiary-hearing-deniedDownload

