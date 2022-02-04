Judge gives final approval of $65M PFOA settlement in Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A judge has given the final approval of a $65 million settlement involving the water contamination in Hoosick Falls.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Honeywell, and 3M were the three companies blamed for the PFOA pollution. They will pay property owners and renters. They’ll also provide medical monitoring for anyone who drank water for at least six months between 1996 and 2016 that was supplied by the village or from a private well in which PFOA had been detected.

Nearly $12.4 million will go to pay attorneys fees. The judge found the 19 percent request reasonable and pointed out that no settlement class member objected.