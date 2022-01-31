Josh Groban, The Black Keys, Luke Bryan all joining Summer 2022 SPAC lineup

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) announced several new concerts Monday for its Summer 2022 season, including big-name performances from Josh Groban, The Black Keys, and Luke Bryan. It comes as musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are able to get back to what they love most- performing live for fans at venues across the nation.

Josh Groban will hit the SPAC stage Saturday July 2 at 7 p.m., alongside special guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m. “After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour,” says Groban. “It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.”

Groban’s “Harmony” Tour will be held at mainly outdoor venues and will kick off on Friday, June 17 in Detroit, MI at the Pine Knob Music Theater and visit over 25 cities across the country before wrapping up at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citi is the official card of the Harmony Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning February 1st at 10 AM local time until February 3rd at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Photos provided by Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

The Black Keys have also announced initial details for their “Dropout Boogie” tour, a 32-date North American run produced by Live Nation beginning July 9 in Las Vegas. This is the band’s first tour since producing their 2019 studio album “Let’s Rock”. The band will visit SPAC July 20 at 7 p.m. with special guests Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

The Black Keys are singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. Last year, the duo received its 14th Grammy nomination, this time for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Delta Kream, which was released in May 2021 by Nonesuch Records. The project, which features 11 Mississippi hill country blues songs by artists such as R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, was the band’s fifth consecutive top 10 debut on The Billboard 200.

Pitchfork said of the album, “By spending the time playing the blues that’s buried deep in their soul, the Black Keys reveal how far they’ve gone in a space of 20 years,” while the UK’s Independent said, “The blues flow through The Black Keys’ music as steady as the Mississippi River. Now they’re going right to the source on Delta Kream, a sweltering collection of some of their favourite hill country blues standards. The fact they’re exploring such familiar territory is to the album’s benefit. The Black Keys know this music as well as their own. Delta Kream celebrates true musicianship. A soundtrack for those hot and heady nights of late summer. It’s brilliant.”

Saratoga Performing Arts officials also reported Monday that Luke Bryan will return to the venue for the Summer of 2022, as part of his “Raised Up Right” tour. Bryan will perform for Capital Region country enthusiasts August 14 at 7 p.m., following opener sets from Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock. Tickets for that event also go on sale this Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m.

Tickets for each show will be available on the Saratoga Performing Arts Center website or on livenation.com by the end of the week. Presales for some begin as early as Tuesday.