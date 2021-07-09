Johnstown man sentenced in death of Trooper VanNostrand

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man convicted in the death of Trooper Jeremy VanNostrand was sentenced to one to three years in state prison.

A jury convicted Aaron Munise of Criminally Negligent Homicide in April. The crash took place in November 2018 in front of the New York State Police Fonda barracks.

Munise was driving a box truck when he failed to stop and hit VanNostrand’s car from behind, which pushed him into oncoming traffic. VanNostrand was then hit head-on by a pick-up truck and later died at Albany Medical Center.