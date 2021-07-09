Johnstown man sentenced in death of Trooper VanNostrand

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man convicted in the death of Trooper Jeremy VanNostrand was sentenced to one to three years in state prison.

A jury convicted Aaron Munise of Criminally Negligent Homicide in April. The crash took place in November 2018 in front of the New York State Police Fonda barracks.

Munise was driving a box truck when he failed to stop and hit VanNostrand’s car from behind, which pushed him into oncoming traffic. VanNostrand was then hit head-on by a pick-up truck and later died at Albany Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire