Johnstown man arrested for surrendering pet dog as a stray

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested Robert Krokowski Jr., 44, of Johnstown for falsely reporting an abandoned dog.

Police say they investigated a report lodged by Krokowski, who had said that he found a stray dog in Meco and surrendered it to Animal Control.

Custody of the dog was handed over to Johnstown Animal Shelter. However, the police investigation revealed that the dog was not a stray Krokowski discovered on the street. In fact, police say they learned that Krokowski knows the owner, and that the dog was not a stray at all.

Police say Krokowski was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Office in Johnstown for falsely reporting an incident. According to state sentencing guidelines, this class A misdemeanor could be worth just under one year with a conviction

