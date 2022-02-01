Johnstown Fire Department warns of COVID testing phone scam

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Johnstown Fire Department received a phone call Monday stating area residents are being impacted by a phone scam. According to reports, scammers say they are members of the Department and attempt to solicit personal information in regards to COVID-19 testing or vaccination.

Fire Department officials said they will never call and ask for personal information, and suggest you never provide such information over the phone. Those who receive this scam, or similar scams, are urged to contact law enforcement.

If you have any questions, or believe you may have been impacted by this scam, contact the Johnstown Fire Department at (518) 736-4079 or the Johnstown Police Department at (518) 736-4021.